India-Bangladesh rail link to be ready by 2021

The landmark rail line to connect the northeastern region with Bangladesh will be ready by the end of 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Mr. Singh said the completion of the line between Agartala in Tripura and Akhaura in Bangladesh would pave the way for the first train to run from the northeastern region to Bangladesh on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022. The line between Agartala and Akhaura would be completed before the end of next year, he said.

Briefing journalists of about some of the upcoming projects in the region, Mr. Singh, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said the Ministry would bear the cost of laying the 5.46-km track on the Indian side and the cost of the 10.6-km track on the Bangladesh side was being borne by the Ministry of External Affairs. The link will connect Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India and from there to Agartala.

Land handed over

Mr. Singh said land had been bought and handed over to the executing agencies in both countries, and ₹580 crore had been sanctioned for the work on the Indian side. The soil condition on the Indian side is soft, therefore the latest technology was being used. Around 600 skilled workers were working round the clock to complete the work.