India, Bangladesh pledge to work together to curb terrorism as Indian envoy meets PM Hasina

November 30, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh PM Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue

PTI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on November 30 during which they pledged to work together to curb terrorism in the region.

Mr. Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, met Ms. Hasina a month after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on October 27.

“India has a policy for neighbouring countries. But Bangladesh gets the highest priority. Bangladesh always gets priority in any case,” Mr. Verma was quoted as saying by a PMO spokesperson during his meeting with Prime Minister Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.

Also Read | India, Bangladesh establish contact as more Kuki-Chin refugees are expected to enter Mizoram

Noting that Bangladesh is "a very good friend" of India, Mr. Verma said the two countries will work together to stamp out terrorism in the region.

Echoing the envoy’s comments, Ms. Hasina said Bangladesh has vowed not to allow terrorists to use its soil.

"[The ruling] Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows the use of Bangladesh soil for the purpose," she said.

She also said her government believes that terrorism has no religion and boundaries.

Ms. Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue.

According to the PMO spokesperson, Mr. Verma told Ms. Hasina that bilateral trade and connectivity increased remarkably in recent times, while the prime minister said she expects Indian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones. Bangladesh has 100 economic zones.

Ms. Hasina and Mr. Verma also discussed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two countries.

Mr. Verma said India is willing to cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sectors.

He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, the PMO spokesperson said.

