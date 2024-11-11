 />
India, Bangladesh officials to discuss development of land port infrastructure

Focus is on examining new avenues to facilitate trade and connectivity

Published - November 11, 2024 10:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The meeting builds upon prior agreements and reinforces the dedication to regional economic integration and cross-border cooperation. File.

The meeting builds upon prior agreements and reinforces the dedication to regional economic integration and cross-border cooperation. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officials from Bangladesh arrived on Monday (November 11, 2024) to participate in a meeting to develop infrastructure of land ports along the India-Bangladesh border. 

The 6th Subgroup meeting of Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) with the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) will feature discussions focused on bolstering the infrastructure of existing land ports and examining new avenues to facilitate trade and connectivity.

Also read | Peace can be established in Bengal only when cross-border infiltration stops: Amit Shah

“This significant meeting underscores the continued commitment of India and Bangladesh to strengthening cross-border infrastructure and enhancing connectivity for smoother trade and travel between the two nations,” the LPAI said in a statement.

The meeting builds upon prior agreements and reinforces the dedication to regional economic integration and cross-border cooperation, it said. 

The Bangladesh delegation will visit the Rupaidiah land port on Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border on November 14. The field visit will allow delegates to gain firsthand insights into the operational facilities and explore opportunities for further infrastructure development at key cross-border points, the LPAI said.

