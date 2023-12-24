India, Bangladesh officials stress on coordinated management to tackle trans-border crimes

December 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Guwahati

Top officials of border security agencies of India and Bangladesh on December 24 stressed on coordinated management to check trans-border crimes. They also emphasised on enhanced mutual trust between the border-guarding forces, an official statement said.

Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, along with his field commanders, interacted with Director General of Border Guard Bangaldesh (BGB) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan at the international border in Assam's Dhubri district.

"Both the officers briefly discussed the issues related to border management," the BSF release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus was laid on the importance of coordinated border management plan in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes.

The BSF IG also discussed about the new design single-row fencing with the BGB top brass, it said.

During the meeting, various initiatives were highlighted to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between both the border-guarding forces, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT