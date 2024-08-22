GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Adviser Yunus summons Indian High Commissioner over floods in Bangladesh

The MEA has denied reports of floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of the Dumbur dam in Tripura

Updated - August 22, 2024 03:28 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 03:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People navigate a flooded street following incessant rains in Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh bordering Tripura on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

People navigate a flooded street following incessant rains in Feni, a coastal district in southeast Bangladesh bordering Tripura on Thursday (August 22, 2024). | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof. Mohammad Yunus has summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over the unprecedented floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh. The meeting has been scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Bangladesh time.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam said India has behaved in an inhumane manner by releasing water without early warning. He said this during a meeting with the media in Dhaka.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (August 22, 2024) denied reports of floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of the Dumbur dam in Tripura.

Western Tripura and parts of Bangladesh have been inundated with rain in the last few days and this was largely responsible for the flooding in downstream Bangladesh. The Dumbur dam, a hydropower project, had been “auto-releasing” water as a consequence of the rainfall, their statement noted.

The Dumbnur dam is a hydroelectric project and is built upon the Gumti river which flows through India and Bangladesh.

Heavy rainfall has been continuing since August 21 in the whole of Tripura and the adjoining districts of Bangladesh. Relentless monsoon rains and flooding have stranded nearly three million people in Bangladesh and killed two, submerging vast areas and damaging homes and infrastructure, officials from the country’s disaster management ministry said on Thursday.

