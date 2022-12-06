India, Bangladesh discuss security and border management issues

December 06, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The India and Bangladesh Joint Working Group (JWG) concluded talks on Tuesday, after discussing bilateral issues including the illegal crossing of the border and measures to combat terrorism, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The 18th meeting of the India-Bangladesh JWG on Security and Border Management was held on December 5 and 6. The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, MHA and the Bangladesh delegation was led by A.K. Mukhlesur Rahman, Additional Secretary, MHA, Bangladesh.

The statement added that Home Minister Amit Shah met his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference in Delhi. “Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues during that meeting,” it said.

Following up on the November meeting, Tuesday’s meeting highlighted the “excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen cooperation in security and border-related issues.” The Bangladesh delegation also recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

“Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the international border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organized crimes and smuggling etc. were discussed in the meeting,” the statement said.