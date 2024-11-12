 />
India, Bangladesh consider making some land ports operational 24/7

In a meeting on land port infrastructure, the two countries discussed ways to facilitate the movement of Bangladeshi trucks carrying export cargo to Nepal, Bhutan through India

Published - November 12, 2024 10:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vijaita Singh
India and Bangladesh discussed making certain land ports operational for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, an official statement said. 

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) discussed making certain land ports operational for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, an official statement said. 

The two countries discussed the facilitating the movement of Bangladesh’s trucks carrying exports to Nepal and Bhutan through the Burimari and Banglabandha ports along the border in North Bengal.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) hosted the 6th sub-group meeting on infrastructure with the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) on Tuesday. The Bangladesh delegation was led by Tahmina Yeasmin, Joint Secretary and Member (Development), BLPA and the Indian delegation was led by Sanjeev Gupta, Member (Planning & Development), LPAI.

Cargo gate

Mr. Gupta emphasised the importance of India-Bangladesh cooperation and commended the progress made in recent projects, including the completion of the second cargo gate at Petrapole-Benapole on the West Bengal border. 

Ms. Yeasmin highlighted the infrastructure facilities provided by BLPA, mentioning the crucial role of 17 land customs stations in connecting India’s northeastern states to Bangladesh, thereby supporting economic integration and cross-border movement.

Expediting export clearances

Other topics of discussion included the development of port facilities at Gede (Darshna) in West Bengal and Bholaganj in Meghalaya, expediting the clearance of Bangladesh’s export cargo at Petrapole and Agartala, and prioritising the development of land ports and integrated check posts.

An LPAI statement said that a common cargo gate at Bhomra in West Bengal’s Ghojadanga was also discussed.

The meeting concluded with both nations reaffirming their commitment to deepen relations, enhance bilateral trade, and advance shared goals for regional connectivity and economic growth through collaborative border management, the statement said.

