India-Austria friendship to get stronger in times to come: says PM Modi ahead of his official talks with Austrian Chancellor

The India-Austria friendship is strong, and it will get even stronger in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said ahead of his official meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on July 10 to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership.

Mr. Modi arrived here from Moscow on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years.

Mr. Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport.

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi met Mr. Nehammer for a private engagement "An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, along with photographs of the two leaders together in Vienna.

Mr. Modi was seen hugging Mr. Nehammer in one of the photos, while in another, the Austrian chancellor was seen clicking a selfie with the Prime Minister.

Mr. Nehammer posted a photo of him and Modi on the microblogging platform and said: "Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!" The Prime Minister thanked the Austrian chancellor "for the warm welcome" and said he looks forward to "our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good".

In another post on X, Mr. Modi said: "Happy to meet you in Vienna, Chancellor @karlnehammer. The India-Austria friendship is strong and it will get even stronger in the times to come." This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in more than 40 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983.

During Mr. Modi's visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to further deepen their relationship and closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said on X: "Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria, including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more." In an earlier post on X, the MEA spokesperson said, "As the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties." Austrian artists welcomed Mr. Modi with a rendition of Vande Mataram. The choir and orchestra were led by Vijay Upadhyaya.

Mr. Modi will call on the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and hold talks with Nehammer on Wednesday.

The Prime minister and the chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, Mr. Modi on Sunday said the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

