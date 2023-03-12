India, Australia to conclude talks for comprehensive Free Trade Agreement 'as soon as possible'

March 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

India and Australia have agreed to conclude the negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement "as soon as possible" as there is huge potential to enhance bilateral commerce in the next five years, according to a joint statement issued on March 12.

The statement was released after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell here on March 11.

Both countries have already implemented an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in December 2022 and are now negotiating to widen the scope of that pact into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"Ministers look forward to concluding CECA as soon as possible," the statement said.

The CECA will create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and improve the general welfare in both countries, it added.

The Ministers also highlighted the importance of a smooth and timely clean energy transition as both countries work towards achieving their respective net zero goals.

"India-Australia bilateral trade exceeded $31 billion last financial year. Both agreed that given the trade complementarities between the two countries, there is considerable potential for significantly enhancing bilateral trade within the next 5 years," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 also shared an anecdote that was narrated to him by Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell about how one of his teachers had migrated from Goa, and said that it underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia.

Mr. Farrell had accompanied Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was in India last week on an official visit.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, “During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding.”

“Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia,” Mr. Modi said.

“Mrs. Ebert’s daughter Leonie went on to be the president of the South Australian Institute of Teachers”, he said.

“I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly,” Mr. Modi said.