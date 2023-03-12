ADVERTISEMENT

India, Australia to conclude talks for comprehensive Free Trade Agreement 'as soon as possible'

March 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The statement was released after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell here on March 11

PTI

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell during a press conference on India-Australia 18th Joint Ministerial Commission, in New Delhi on March 11. | Photo Credit: ANI

India and Australia have agreed to conclude the negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement "as soon as possible" as there is huge potential to enhance bilateral commerce in the next five years, according to a joint statement issued on March 12.

The statement was released after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell here on March 11.

Both countries have already implemented an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in December 2022 and are now negotiating to widen the scope of that pact into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"Ministers look forward to concluding CECA as soon as possible," the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CECA will create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and improve the general welfare in both countries, it added. 

The Ministers also highlighted the importance of a smooth and timely clean energy transition as both countries work towards achieving their respective net zero goals.

"India-Australia bilateral trade exceeded $31 billion last financial year. Both agreed that given the trade complementarities between the two countries, there is considerable potential for significantly enhancing bilateral trade within the next 5 years," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 also shared an anecdote that was narrated to him by Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell about how one of his teachers had migrated from Goa, and said that it underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia.

Mr. Farrell had accompanied Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was in India last week on an official visit.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, “During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding.”

“Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia,” Mr. Modi said.

“Mrs. Ebert’s daughter Leonie went on to be the president of the South Australian Institute of Teachers”, he said.

“I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly,” Mr. Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US