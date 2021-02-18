India, Australia sign amended MoU for space cooperation

NEW DELHI

18 February 2021 04:50 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Australian Space Agency signed an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding which will build on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year.

“Space is an exciting frontier and we can achieve great things by working together, including enhancing space science, technology and research collaboration — all while boosting our economies and creating jobs,” said Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, in a statement. Stating that as one of Australia’s national manufacturing priorities, space is a key focus for them, Ms. Andrews said discussions were already under way for Australia to host vital tracking infrastructure as part of India’s Gaganyaan manned missions.

Advertising

Advertising