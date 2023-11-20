ADVERTISEMENT

India, Australia hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to step up strategic ties

November 20, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong as part of the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong during the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, in New Delhi on November 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia on Monday held 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to step up defence cooperation and deepen the strategic relationship in sectors such as critical minerals and trade and investment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong here as part of the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

India, Australia finalising agreements for cooperation in hydrography and air-to-air refuelling

In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, "Ministers will exchange views on deepening multifaceted India-Australia ties, including in areas of defence and security, trade & investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people to people linkages. Regional and global issues are also on agenda." Ahead of the meeting, Wong and Marles visited the National War Memorial to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives.

"India and Australia have a long history of military relations – Australian soldiers have fought alongside Indian troops in a number of campaigns, including at Gallipoli," Wong said on X.

