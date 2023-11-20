HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, Australia hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to step up strategic ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong as part of the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

November 20, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong during the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, in New Delhi on November 20, 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong during the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, in New Delhi on November 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia on Monday held 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to step up defence cooperation and deepen the strategic relationship in sectors such as critical minerals and trade and investment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong here as part of the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

ALSO READ
India, Australia finalising agreements for cooperation in hydrography and air-to-air refuelling

In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, "Ministers will exchange views on deepening multifaceted India-Australia ties, including in areas of defence and security, trade & investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people to people linkages. Regional and global issues are also on agenda." Ahead of the meeting, Wong and Marles visited the National War Memorial to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives.

"India and Australia have a long history of military relations – Australian soldiers have fought alongside Indian troops in a number of campaigns, including at Gallipoli," Wong said on X.

Related Topics

India-Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.