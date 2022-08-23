India, Australia discuss forging deeper collaborations in skill development sector: Union Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is on a four-day visit to Australia

PTI New Delhi
August 23, 2022 18:44 IST

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Deakin University, Melbourne on August 23, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor on August 23 discussed forging deeper collaborations in the skill development sector and working together for creating highly-productive and future-ready workforce.

Mr. Pradhan who is on a four-day visit to Australia also participated in "VET: Policy Dialogue on Developing Skills for the Future" at Kangan Institute, Dockland.

The discussions centred around the potential of deploying Australian Skill Standards and Certification frameworks in India to equip youth with skills of the future, connect them with employment and improve skilling outcomes, strengthen industry and academia linkages and provide an agile response to skilling needs.

"Pradhan expressed India's interest for collaborations with Australia's skilling institutions. He appreciated Australia's keenness to partner India in advancing mutual priorities in skill development and also towards skilling India's youth for the many opportunities in Australia," a statement by the Ministry of Education here said.

"The Minister stressed that both India and Australia have several opportunities to work together in the areas of skills assessment, qualifications and skills recognition, curriculum development, workforce development and said that a future-ready workforce in our countries will better prepare us to unlock global opportunities," it added.

Mr. Pradhan also visited Deakin University, Melbourne and took detailed overview of the university, especially the industry-designed courses, research degrees, and entry pathways.

"The Minister said that the roll-out of NEP 2020, path-breaking reforms in several areas and thriving innovation and start-up climate has ensured India is brimming with opportunities.

"He invited Deakin University and all Australian universities and skill institutions to explore opportunities in India, create mechanisms for learning from each-others best practices for transforming our countries into knowledge economies and for prosperity of people in both our countries," the statement said.

During his meeting with the Australian Skill Minister, Mr. Pradhan invited him to visit India for exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation in skill development.

"The Minister said that the harmonization of qualification standards between India and Australia and localised version of Technical and Further Education (TAFE) institutes in India will accelerate mobility of skilled workforce," it said.

