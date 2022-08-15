India at 75 | Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that in the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented people

New Delhi
August 15, 2022 11:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, the 76th Independence Day, alleged that a "self-obsessed" government is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.

Ms. Gandhi's attack came a day after the BJP released a video narrating its version of events that led to India's partition in 1947 in which it tangentially accused the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Congress had also taken a strong exception to the exclusion of India’s first Prime Minister Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters and termed the BJP action "pathetic".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Friends, we have achieved a great deal in the last 75 years, but today's self-obsessed government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted," Ms. Gandhi said in her message on India's 76th Independence Day.

The Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts and every attempt to put great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Abul Kalam Azad in the dock based on falsehood for "political gains", she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sonia Gandhi said that in the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented people.

"Under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while on one hand, India established a free, fair and transparent election system, on the other, it strengthened democracy and constitutional institutions," the Congress chief said.

Along with this, India has made its identity as a leading country that has always lived up to pluralism in language, religion and sect, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
Independence Day
India at 75

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app