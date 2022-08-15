India at 75 | Scrolls depicting legacy of freedom fighters from across India displayed on walls of Red Fort

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, several freedom fighters, well-known ones and unsung heroes, have been celebrated through various events held by the Central government since its announcement by PM Modi in March 2021

The historic Red Fort decorated on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, on August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Decorative scrolls depicting portraits of several freedom fighters from across India and the country's cultural and natural heritage were displayed on the walls of the Red Fort as India celebrated 75th anniversary of its Independence in an euphoric mood on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address from the ramparts of the 17th century fort said that by the 100th year of Independence, "we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of".

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, several freedom fighters, well-known ones and unsung heroes, have been celebrated through various events held by the Central government since its announcement by PM Modi in March 2021.

On Monday, as the Prime Minister addressed the nation, decorative scrolls depicting legacy of several freedom fighters from across India and cultural and natural heritage of the regions lay hung on the walls of the fort.

From Chandrashekhar Azad of Madhya Pradesh to Babu Veer Kunwar Singh from Bihar and Lokmanya Tilak of Maharashtra to Rani Gaidinliu of Manipur, the vertical panels depicted their portraits on top and a cultural or natural heritage of the region on the bottom part.

The Bihar panel depicted Buddha's 80-ft statue of Bodha Gaya, Madhya Pradesh scroll had a Sanchi Stupa, the Manipur one portrayed the Manipuri dance, the Ladakh one showed Pangong Lake among others.

Other freedom fighters whose names were written on scrolls included Saifuddin Kitchlew (Jammu and Kashmir) Lala Hardayal (Delhi), Mangal Pandey (Uttar Pradesh), C.R. Das (West Bengal).

PM Modi said India will have to move ahead with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of its Independence.

"For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves - developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said.