India at 75 | Nation needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhawat unfurling the tricolour at RSS headquarters in Nagpur on August 13, 2022. Screengrab: Twitter/@RSSorg

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on the 76th Independence Day said India got freedom after a lot of struggle and it needs to be self-reliant.

Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after hoisting the national flag on India's 76th Independence Day, Mr. Bhagwat said the country will give the message of peace to the world.

He also said people should think what they can give to the country rather than ask what the country or society is giving them.

"Today is the day of pride and resolution. The country got freedom after a lot of struggle, it needs to be self-reliant. Those who want to be independent need to become self-reliant in everything," he said.

Mr. Bhagwat said the RSS has worked for creating an awareness about "desh bhakti" (patriotism) and imbibing it in the people of the country.

"You need to maintain relations with the world but on your own terms, and for it you need to become that capable. Those who want to be independent should also become capable in respect of their security," he said.

Mr. Bhagwat said the tricolour tells us how the country should be and how it will be when it becomes big in the world.

"That country will not rule over others, it will spread love across the world and sacrifice for the interest of the world," he said.

In the coming times, till such a nation is built, people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think what they are giving to the country.

"You should leave this question and ask yourself what I am giving to my country and society. Amid our own progress, we should live our lives thinking about the progress of the country and society, this is what is needed," he said.

"The day we all start living with this resolution, there should no doubt the world will look at India with awe," he said.

After becoming self-sufficient, prosperous and free of exploitation, the country will show the path of peace and well-being.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security.

The RSS has also organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.

The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 p.m.