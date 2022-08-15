  • The Package

India at 75 | Looking back, looking ahead...

August 15, 2022 00:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

The Hindu is marking 75 years of India’s Independence with a special issue of articles that cover the nation’s birth pangs after Partition, the adoption of Parliamentary democracy and a federal Constitution, the challenges of internal security and external threats, a development paradigm that drew on lessons from other countries and yet was in many ways uniquely Indian, and the hard-­won achievements in science, culture, and sports. They are both an assessment of the past and a vision of the future, a recognition of the difficulties and an understanding of the possibilities. Contributors include eminent social scientists, former public officials, and senior journalists. The Hindu greets its readers on 75 years of India’s Independence with this special edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Nambath, Editor

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Independence Day
India at 75

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app