India at 75 | Looking back, looking ahead...

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

The Hindu is marking 75 years of India’s Independence with a special issue of articles that cover the nation’s birth pangs after Partition, the adoption of Parliamentary democracy and a federal Constitution, the challenges of internal security and external threats, a development paradigm that drew on lessons from other countries and yet was in many ways uniquely Indian, and the hard-­won achievements in science, culture, and sports. They are both an assessment of the past and a vision of the future, a recognition of the difficulties and an understanding of the possibilities. Contributors include eminent social scientists, former public officials, and senior journalists. The Hindu greets its readers on 75 years of India’s Independence with this special edition.

Suresh Nambath, Editor