India at 75 | In impromptu move, PM Modi stops cavalcade to meet NCC cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with NCC cadets after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way out of the Red Fort after addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day, in an impromptu move, he stopped his cavalcade in front of the Gyan Path — directly in front of the ramparts from where he had unfurled the tricolour — and got out of his car.

Here, 792 boys and girls of the National Cadet Corps had assembled, seated in the geographical shape of the map of India. These cadets, dressed in the traditional attire of each of their states and UTs, had led the National Anthem after the Prime Minister concluded his address.

Passing the cadets on his way out of the Red Fort, Mr. Modi got off his car and took about 15 minutes to go around Gyan Path and meet and interact with as many of the cadets as possible. He started his interaction with cadets of southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kerala and worked his way around meeting cadets from West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Ladakh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and others.

At one point, the Prime Minister stopped to chat with the cadets who had arrived from Ladakh. He also managed to coax the cadets from Punjab to perform a small dance piece before him as he clapped along, before moving the group from Gujarat, who performed a short Garba for him as he watched and spoke with them.

The cadets there later said that meeting and interacting with the prime minister this closely inspired them to continue wanting to serve the nation. 16-year-old Bhaironand Tiwari from Bihar’s Buxar said, “We felt so nice meeting him, it gave us inspiration to stick with our wishes to serve the country.”

Most cadets at the venue said that interacting with the prime minister, someone they had only seen on screens till now, made them feel special and privileged, further sharing different ways they wanted to serve the country, emboldened by Mr. Modi’s call for the youth to contribute in the next 25 years of nation-building.

Praising the Agnipath scheme, 19-year-old Shree Shetty, a cadet from Karnataka, said, “In ten years, I see myself completing the Short Service Commission and starting my own business.” Ms Shetty attended the ceremony for the first time.

While Purulia’s Priya Singh said she wanted to join the army and contribute to nation-building like freedom fighters did, cadet Stanzen Choral from Ladakh said whatever she ends up doing in life, she will make sure it is for the nation.

While patriotism meant everything to some cadets, women from small towns were happy to make it big. Sushri Bhawna Mohapatra, 20, received immense support from her mother when she told her that she had to join NCC to work for the country.

“I come from a small-scale town - Dhenkanal in Odisha. Women have to fight for opportunities… If you firmly believe in your country, then nothing can stop women from enrolling for such jobs,” she said, adding that the government has opened several opportunities for many like her.

The first NCC cadet from her family, Ms Mohapatra’s family and neighbours were glued to the TV while the ceremony was going on at the Red Fort.