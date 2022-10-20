India asks nationals to leave Ukraine

Indian embassy’s advisory cites ‘deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 20, 2022 00:44 IST

Passers by look at an exhibition in Sophia Square of photographs of Azov battalion soldiers killed at the siege of Mariupol on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv. Recent Russian attacks around Kyiv and across Ukraine have targeted power plants, killing civilians and employees of the key infrastructure. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to leave Ukraine "at the earliest".

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," announced a public notification issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

This is the second notification from the Indian side since October 11 when Russia launched the most extensive missile attack against the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the war on February 24. India had expressed its "deep concern" after the missile strikes as it indicated a new phase of attrition in the nearly eight-months-long war.

Martial law

Earlier on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin announced martial law in the four recently annexed regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk. The move indicated that Russia is firming up its control in eastern Ukraine.

India carried out "Operation Ganga" to evacuate nearly 20,000 nationals who were in Ukraine in the early phase of the war. Diplomatic sources shared that around 500 Indian citizens remain in Ukraine as they possess "residency permits" because of professional or familial reasons.

