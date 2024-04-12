ADVERTISEMENT

India asks its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iran

April 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum

PTI

A protester holds a placard as relatives of hostages held in Gaza and their supporters block traffic outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office calling for the immediate release of all captives in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India on April 12 asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Asia on edge as fears of Iran’s retaliation loom 

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
India ‘concerned’ by Israeli attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the MEA said.

"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US