ADVERTISEMENT

India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi’s swipe at Opposition

August 09, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

PM Modi has repeatedly accused Opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda leave after the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library Building, Parliament House in New Delhi on August 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Mr. Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

Also Read | No-confidence motion a sign of mistrust within INDIA bloc: PM Modi

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi has repeatedly accused Opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US