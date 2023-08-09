HamberMenu
India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi’s swipe at Opposition

PM Modi has repeatedly accused Opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement

August 09, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda leave after the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library Building, Parliament House in New Delhi on August 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda leave after the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library Building, Parliament House in New Delhi on August 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Mr. Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

Also Read | No-confidence motion a sign of mistrust within INDIA bloc: PM Modi

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."

Mr. Modi has repeatedly accused Opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

