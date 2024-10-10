ADVERTISEMENT

India-ASEAN friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions in the world: PM Modi

Updated - October 10, 2024 05:33 pm IST - Vientiane

Modi speaks about India’s Act East Policy and says, in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and ASEAN

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during India-ASEAN Summit, in Laos, on October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said India-ASEAN friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.

Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Mr. Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and ASEAN nations.

"In the past decade, India-ASEAN trade has doubled and now stands at more than $130 billion," he said.

The Prime Minister said he believed that the 21st century, also called the Asian century, is the century of India and ASEAN nations.

"India-ASEAN friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he said.

Mr. Modi arrived here in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits and further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.

