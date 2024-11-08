India and ASEAN are major demographies and their collaboration can be crucial in tackling contemporary issues, ensuring food and health security and addressing political challenges in the shared region like Myanmar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday (November 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed the Eighth Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think-Tanks – Navigating a World in Transition: Agenda for ASEAN-India Cooperation.

"India and ASEAN are major demographies whose emerging demands can not only support each other but become larger productive forces in the international economy," Mr. Jaishankar, who is here on a day-long visit, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, ASEAN and India account for more than a quarter of the world's population, he said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Our consumer demands and lifestyle choices are themselves major economic drivers. They will also shape the scale of services and connectivity as we promote trade, tourism, mobility and education. The magnitude of our endeavours has a resonance that is far beyond the immediate domain," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Collaboration can also be crucial in addressing contemporary challenges. In an era of extreme climate events, ensuring food security is a major concern. Similarly, with the experience of global pandemics, preparing for health security is no less vital," he added.

Mr. Jaishankar said there are, and there will be political challenges in the shared region like Myanmar that India and ASEAN will have to address together.

“A prime example today is the situation in Myanmar. The interest and I dare say perspective of those who are proximate … is always difficult,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do not have the luxury of distance or indeed of time. This is increasingly the case of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) situations as well and also maritime safety and security,” he stressed.

Jaishankar called for a stronger culture of self-help which will only arrive by “putting our heads and our time together”.

The bonding between India and ASEAN is rooted in a deep cultural and civilisational connect and nurturing that has a value in itself, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister underlined India’s contribution in recent times to heritage restoration and conservation of art forms.

The India-ASEAN partnership now in its fourth decade holds immense possibility, he said.

“Bilateral and trilateral engagements have contributed to our closeness,” he said.

The minister cited the example of the Mekong Ganga cooperation and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand growth triangle that are making the impact felt.

As the Indo-Pacific evolves, India has been expressive in its support for ASEAN's centrality and cohesion.

“India has been equally clear about respect for international law, rule and norms – both in approach and substance -- as convergence has only grown over the last four decades. This is a foundation from which we can aspire to high ambitions,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.