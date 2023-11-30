ADVERTISEMENT

India approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

November 30, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet

PTI

Representational image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a sortie on the Tejas, in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Thursday accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and around 150 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet, the sources said.

It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer ₹1.3 lakh crore.

The defence ministry is expected to provide the details of the projects cleared by the DAC soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

