India apprises its concern to U.S. on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

November 10, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

India on November 10 conveyed to the U.S. its serious concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

India flagged its concerns at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial meeting.

"We have made our concerns very very clear," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American delegation at the '2+2' ministerial dialogue talks was led by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

"We have core security concerns and I am sure you are all aware of recent video that has surfaced from one such individual," Mr. Kwatra said adding the US side understood New Delhi's concerns.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in the Canadian town of Surrey.

Days after Mr. Trudeau's allegations, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has already resumed some of the visa services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.