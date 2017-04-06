India answers SOS, saves ship and crew

The Indian Coast Guard contained a fire on board the container ship m.v. Daniella off the Colombo coast by Wednesday evening.

Sri Lanka requested Indian assistance after the fire broke out the previous night.

ICGS Shoor, which has been in Colombo, was deployed within two hours of the request, a Coast Guard statement said.

The ship had the equipment to fight fire.

Dangerous cargo

Officials said m.v. Daniella was now anchored 11 nautical miles off Colombo. The vessel had dangerous cargo, and hence utmost caution was exercised while fighting the fire to ensure the safety of the crew members and the vessel, the statement said.

“At about 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday, information was received from the High Commission of India, Colombo, regarding a request received from the Sri Lankan Navy to render assistance to extinguish fire on board m.v. Daniella, which was reported to have broken out on April 4 at about 10.55 a.m. about 120 nautical miles west of Colombo while on transit from Singapore to Suez,” the Coast Guard statement said.

By Wednesday morning, the fire on the port side, or left side, of the vessel was extinguished.

ICGS Shoor continued efforts to control the fire on the right side using water cannon mixed with foam, the statement added.

The Navy deployed INS Gharial and INS Darshak to provide assistance to the Coast Guard operation.