India and U.K. discuss Indo-Pacific and trade at ‘2+2’ Foreign and Defence Dialogue

October 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reaffirming mutual commitment to maritime freedom, India and the United Kingdom on October 16 discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. The discussion was held here during the inaugural “2+2” Foreign and Defence Dialogue which acquired a special significance because of the ongoing talks between the two sides for a Free Trade Agreement.

“The two sides also discussed possibilities for further collaboration, particularly in areas of trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, civil aviation, health, energy, culture and strengthening peoples connect. The officials had an opportunity to exchange assessments about recent international developments including in the Indo-Pacific region,” an official press release declared.

The two teams also discussed ideas regarding counterterrorism, HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) and maritime security. At the talks, the Indian delegation was led by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary Europe-West, Ministry of External Affairs and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary International Cooperation, Ministry of Defence and the U.K. delegation was co-chaired by Ben Mellor, India Director, Indian Ocean Directorate, FCDO and Lt. General Rob Magowan, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Fina;gnce and Military Capability, Ministry of Defence.

“They expressed happiness on the progress made in diverse areas of India-U.K. Roadmap 2030 including political exchanges, economic cooperation, defence and security, people to people ties, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation,” the press release stated.