India and UAE pen MoU to foster education connect between two countries

The MoU aims to strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of educational institutions in both countries  

November 02, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a visit to the 42 Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking coding school recognized as the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a visit to the 42 Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking coding school recognized as the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Education Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi. 

The Ministers signed an MoU to strengthen existing educational cooperation facilitating student and faculty mobility and various other initiatives. The MoU aims to strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of educational institutions in both countries, by facilitating student and faculty mobility, joint research programmes, designing courses, organising and participation in conferences, lectures, symposia, courses, scientific and educational exhibitions in areas of mutual interest held in both countries. 

Mr. Pradhan also visited 42 Abu Dhabi, a School for Disruptive Learning. The Minister is on a three-day visit to UAE.

Framework and policies in general and higher education including national qualifications frameworks in order to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications between both the countries were discussed. The MoU will facilitate frameworks, policies in the areas of gifted and talented skills development and counselling and well-being, a press statement released by Ministry of Education said. 

It will also facilitate academic collaboration between Higher Education Institutions in both the countries for offering Twinning, Joint Degree and Dual Degree Programmes. Cooperation in the field of Capacity Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff has been envisaged under this MoU. 

It will further facilitate creation of a Joint Working Group is chaired by a representative of the Ministry of Education from India and UAE. The JWG shall meet at least once a year alternately to review the implementation of this memorandum.

“UAE being a global economic hotspot and India being a global talent hotspot, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge to cement our civilisational connect,” said Mr. Pradhan. 

Both Ministers expressed their commitment to strengthen institutional mechanisms and speed up processes for smooth student and workforce mobility.

Mr. Pradhan expressed his gratitude for the support to schools that follow India curriculum in the UAE and also discussed ways to facilitate student exchange programs between India and the UAE.

