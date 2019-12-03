India and Sweden sign three agreements

India and Sweden on December 2 signed three agreements that will help both countries to cooperate in the frontier of science and technology and address climate change and maritime issues. The agreements were signed after the Indian delegation held talks with the Swedish team led by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia who are on a four day visit to India.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs announced both sides signed the Protocol of Cooperation between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Swedish Energy Agency and the MoU between the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India and the Ministry of Education and Research of Sweden on cooperation of polar science.

The Hindu had earlier reported that both sides were slated to sign an agreement on science cooperation in the polar regions.

A third agreement was sealed between the two countries on Recognition of Seafarer Certificates pursuant to Regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch. The aim of this agreement is to promote of safety of maritime environment.