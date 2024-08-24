GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India and Sri Lanka conclude regional military exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding between the armed forces and provides an opportunity to deepen further the close defence relationship

Published - August 24, 2024 03:22 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Troops of Indian Army and personnel from Gajaba Regiment of Sri Lankan Army participate on the first day of 10th edition of India- Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti, in Maduru Oya.

Troops of Indian Army and personnel from Gajaba Regiment of Sri Lankan Army participate on the first day of 10th edition of India- Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti, in Maduru Oya. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 10th edition of the annual bilateral exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ between the militaries of India and Sri Lanka, aimed to enhance their interoperability and mutual understanding, has concluded, the Indian High Commission said on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

The two-week-long exercises were held from August 12 at the Army Training School at Maduru Oya in Sri Lanka.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding between the armed forces and provides an opportunity to deepen further the close defence relationship based on professional respect, personal bonding and extensive training interaction, the high commission said.

The exercise helps in building proficiency in tackling transnational terrorism, conducting joint tactical operations and building combat skills, the statement said.

Indian, Sri Lankan canines train in Exercise Mitra Shakti

It also provides an ideal platform for sharing each other's experiences and learning from the best practices being followed, it further said. The exercise is one of the largest bilateral exercises being conducted in the region, the mission said.

Based on the success of previous editions of ‘Mitra Shakti’, the exercise was recently upgraded from a combined arms concept to bi-service level engagement which signifies the willingness of both countries to enhance defence cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and other common threats effectively.

The military exercises were held in consonance with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and vision of ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’, the high commission said.

