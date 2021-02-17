India and Russia agree to work closely on key issues at the U.N. Security Council

India and Russia have agreed to work closely on key issues at the U.N. Security Council, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.
Also read: Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Russia for two-day visit
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides held bilateral consultations in Moscow on Feb. 16 on issues which are on the agenda of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC).
It said the Indian delegation at the director general-level meeting briefed the Russian side on India’s priorities during its UNSC tenure.
“Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership,” the MEA said in a statement.
India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.
In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the powerful U.N. body.
The MEA said the two sides appreciated the intensive ongoing bilateral contacts on matters relating to the U.N., including with respect to a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.
Last week, India held similar discussions with China.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath