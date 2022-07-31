India

India and Oman to carry out 13-day military exercise in Rajasthan

India and Oman will carry out a nearly two-week military exercise beginning August 1, with a focus on counter-terror cooperation.

The exercise, ‘AL NAJAH-IV’, will take place in the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan from August 1 to 13.

A 60-member team from the Royal Army of Oman has arrived at the site of the exercise.

The Defence Ministry said the joint military exercise aims to enhance the level of bilateral defence cooperation.

The Indian Army will be represented at the exercise by troops from the 18 Mechanised Infantry Battalion. The previous edition of the exercise was organised in Muscat in March 2019.

“The fourth edition of India-Oman joint military exercise ‘AL NAJAH-IV’ between contingents of Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman is scheduled to take place at the Foreign Training Node of Mahajan Field Firing Ranges from August 1 to 13,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It said the scope of the exercise includes “professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, the establishment of joint command and control structures and elimination of terrorist threats”.

“The joint exercise would focus on counter-terrorism operations, regional security operations and peacekeeping operations under United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures,” it said.

