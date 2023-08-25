India and Iran drop foreign court arbitration for Chabahar port

August 25, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

In a move aimed at boosting India-Iran commercial relation, Tehran and New Delhi have agreed to drop the clause for arbitration in foreign courts concerning the Chabahar port which had been a hurdle in framing long-term agreement regarding the facility, the Iran Daily has reported. This major development also coincided with the decision of the BRICS grouping to admit Iran along with five other countries.

“We have agreed that disputes at Chabahar will not go for commercial arbitration in foreign courts but take investment arbitration or any other mode of dispute settlement. This would prevent Iran from having to amend its Constitution,” an informed source told the Iran Daily in Tehran. Both sides have agreed to pursue arbitration under rules framed by the U.N. Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) which is favoured by India over other international trade arbitration mechanisms. India in the recent past had described UNCITRAL as the “core legal body under the U.N. system in the field of international trade law”.

The development is a major concession to the Ebrahim Raisi government which will now be able to sign a long-term agreement with India concerning the Chabahar port. In a telephonic conversation on August 18, between Mr. Raisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of Chabahar had featured prominently with the Ministry of External Affairs saying, “The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.” Mr. Raisi met Mr. Modi in Johannesburg on Thursday on the sideline of the 15th BRICS summit when the two sides expressed commitment to boost ties.

A longer term agreement between India and Iran over Chabahar will ensure greater predictability and boost confidence of stakeholders in the feasibility of the facility which is located in southeastern coast of Iran. The move is being interpreted as a step by India to stay ahead of China which has been showing interest in Iranian ports and infrastructure projects. Apart from India and Iran the resolution of the contentious issue will also help sanctions-hit Russia which has been eager to reach the Indian Ocean region through the 13-nation International North South Transport Corridor which passes through Chabahar.

