National

India and China to hold border talks

PM Modi and Xi Jinping meeting in Brasilia.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping meeting in Brasilia.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The next round was agreed upon after the Modi-Xi meeting in Brazil.

India and China have agreed to hold another meeting on matters relating to the boundary question after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, according to an official statement.

The 21st round of the border talks, led by Special Representatives — India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi — were held at Chengdu in China in November last year.

Also Read
“PM Narendra Modi held fruitful discussions with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro giving further boost to the strategic partnership between the countries based on common global vision and shared values,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter.

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Republic Day 2020

 

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi “noted that the Special Representatives will have another meeting on matters relating to the boundary question and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and security along the border areas”. The statement, however, did not mention the timeframe for the next round of talks.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi are in Brazil for the 11th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit.

During the 21st round of talks, both sides resolved to “intensify” and “advance” the dialogue for an early settlement of the dispute, according to the official statements issued by both sides after the talks.

Also Read
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Putin meets Modi at BRICS, invites him for Victory Day celebrations in May

 

The two officials also underscored the need for maintaining peace along the border.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 12:26:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-and-china-to-hold-border-talks/article29975424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY