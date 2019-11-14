India and China to hold border talks

India and China have agreed to hold another meeting on matters relating to the boundary question after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, according to an official statement.

The 21st round of the border talks, led by Special Representatives — India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi — were held at Chengdu in China in November last year.

Also Read Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Republic Day 2020

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi “noted that the Special Representatives will have another meeting on matters relating to the boundary question and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and security along the border areas”. The statement, however, did not mention the timeframe for the next round of talks.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi are in Brazil for the 11th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit.

During the 21st round of talks, both sides resolved to “intensify” and “advance” the dialogue for an early settlement of the dispute, according to the official statements issued by both sides after the talks.

Also Read Putin meets Modi at BRICS, invites him for Victory Day celebrations in May

The two officials also underscored the need for maintaining peace along the border.