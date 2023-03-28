ADVERTISEMENT

India and Africa face common threats like terrorism: Army chief Pande

March 28, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Pune

General Pande was speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs in which 31 delegates from African nations participated

PTI

Chief of Indian Army Staff General Manoj Pande (L) speaks with a delegate during the India-Africa Army Chiefs conclave in Pune on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Africa face common threats like terrorism and violent extremism and the collective experience can help to prepare better to deal with emerging security challenges, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on March 28. 

Speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs in which 31 delegates from African nations participated, including 10 Army chiefs, General Pande said 25 partner nations are participating in the current edition of the AFINDEX military exercise which concludes on Wednesday. 

"Our collective experience can help us to better prepare for the emerging security threats," the Army chief said.

He said many African armies have experience operating in difficult and challenging environments and can offer valuable insights into their tactics, techniques and procedures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We face common threats of terrorism and violent extremism that have the potential to adversely affect our development goals," General Pande said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US