ADVERTISEMENT

India an extraordinary success story: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken hails PM Modi

January 17, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Davos

Biden and Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, Antony Blinken said

PTI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the plenary session at the Congress Hall during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Describing India as an "extraordinary success story", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 17 said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.

Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he also said U.S. President Joe Biden and Mr. Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, including U.S.-India relations.

Hailing the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries, Mr. Blinken said the U.S. and India are always in constant conversations and those cover all aspects, including on democracy and fundamental rights.

"It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism concerns India despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US