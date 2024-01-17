India an extraordinary success story: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken hails PM Modi

January 17, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Davos

Describing India as an "extraordinary success story", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 17 said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.

Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he also said U.S. President Joe Biden and Mr. Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, including U.S.-India relations.

Hailing the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries, Mr. Blinken said the U.S. and India are always in constant conversations and those cover all aspects, including on democracy and fundamental rights.

"It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had," he said.

He was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism concerns India despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.