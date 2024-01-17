GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India an extraordinary success story: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken hails PM Modi

Biden and Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, Antony Blinken said

January 17, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Davos

PTI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the plenary session at the Congress Hall during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the plenary session at the Congress Hall during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Describing India as an "extraordinary success story", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 17 said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.

Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he also said U.S. President Joe Biden and Mr. Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, including U.S.-India relations.

Hailing the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries, Mr. Blinken said the U.S. and India are always in constant conversations and those cover all aspects, including on democracy and fundamental rights.

"It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had," he said.

He was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism concerns India despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.

Related Topics

USA / India / India-United States / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.