India

India among countries that shape global financial trends: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ceremony for laying the foundation stone of IIFSCA Headquarters building, launch of India International Bullion Exchange and launch of NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, in Gandhinagar | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Gandhinagar July 29, 2022 18:48 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is now in company of countries like the U. S., U. K. and Singapore, where new trends in the global financial sector are shaped.

He said India is one of the world's leading economies and should build institutions that can cater to its present and future roles.

Modi inaugurates GIFT City

Mr. Modi was speaking at a function at the Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City near Gandhinagar after the laying foundation stone for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and inaugurating the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBC) and NSC (National Stock Exchange) IFSC (International Financial Service Centre) and SGX (Singapore Exchange Ltd) Connect platform.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Today, India is standing in line with countries like the U. S., U. K. and Singapore where new trends in the global financial sector are shaped. I congratulate people of the country for this achievement," Mr. Modi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“India is one of the world's leading economies and will grow even bigger going forward; we should build institutions that can cater to our present and future roles,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi said India accounts for 40% of real time digital payments in the world.

Through the GIFT City, India is laying strong claim for its place in the international financial services sector, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
economy (general)
Read more...