India alleges torture of High Commission staff in Pakistan

For the second consecutive day, India summoned the diplomatic envoy of Pakistan and registered a strong protest over the alleged abduction and ill-treatment of the two personnel working as drivers at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said the two drivers Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas were tortured and made to confess to a series of allegations in camera.

‘Grievous injuries’

“The two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them. They were videographed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which theay were travelling, was extensively damaged,” said a statement from the MEA, summing up the diplomatic note of protest that was handed over to Syed Haider Shah, the Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan.

He was summoned on Monday as well for a meeting with Indian diplomats following reports that the two Indians employed with the mission in Islamabad had gone missing. Mr. Brahma and Mr. Selvadhas were released late on Monday evening after India lodged a strong protest with Mr. Shah.

‘Rejected in entirety’

The government said Monday’s action was preceded by heightened surveillance and harassment of Indian diplomats based in Pakistan. “The attempt by Pakistani authorities to levy false accusations and concocted charges on the officials of the High Commission is rejected in entirety,” declared the official statement, reminding Pakistan that it is expected to treat Indian diplomats according to the Vienna Convention of 1961.

India reminded the Charge d’Affaires that Pakistan is responsible for the safety of Indian diplomats, staff members, officials, and their properties.