India all-terrain portable disaster hospital ready to be shared with the world

October 08, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Developed in India and consisting of a set of “mini-cubes” which can be airlifted and deployed on any terrain, the “world’s first portable disaster hospital” is now ready to be shared with the world.

“This easy-to-use, mobile medical facility can be swiftly deployed to save lives in the most challenging circumstances. It can provide critical medical care to 100 survivors for up to 48 hours, making it a lifeline on remote and tough terrains where immediate medical attention is needed. The cubes [which are self-sustained healthcare units] can handle bullet, burn, head, spinal and chest injuries, fractures, and major bleeding. India is now equipped and ready to supply this to any country in need,” confirmed a senior Health Ministry official.

He added that it can also provide help for tactical combat casualty care, massive haemorrhage, and hypothermia.

The portable hospital was developed as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Project BHISHMA’ (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) and consists of a fully equipped operation theatre, mini-ICUs, ventilators, blood-testing equipment, an X-ray machine, and even a cooking station. It also includes a shelter facility and power generator, making it entirely self-sufficient during emergencies.

The life-saving equipment are packed in a set of “mini-cubes” and a combination of these mini-cubes is used to set up a mobile hospital capable of performing life-saving surgery. The mini-cubes are carried in a “Aarogya Maitri Cube Cage”, which has three frames, each accommodating 12 mini-cubes. An Aarogya Maitri Cube Cage can fit 36 mini-cubes overall.

Two such ‘Aarogya Maitri’ mother cubes combine to form a “brick” to complete the kit which is also water- and corrosion-proof. The kit also comes with a unique locking and tamper-proof system which is easy to locate, draw-out and use. It can be dismantled in various combinations based on availability of space.

The Health Ministry official added that under this initiative, India is now equipped to provide critical medical supplies to developing countries grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters or humanitarian emergencies.

Spearheaded by HLL Life Care, the government’s designated agency for sourcing the kit, and manufactured by multiple sellers collaborating to provide a diverse range of essential medical products, this project was initiated in 2022 through the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, India is also actively considering its deployment in remote tribal areas and has already gifted these units as a goodwill gesture to Sri Lanka and Myanmar.