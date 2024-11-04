India, Algeria sign MoU on bilateral defence cooperation

India and Algeria concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral Defence Cooperation. This was signed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and his counterpart, Chief of Staff of Algerian People’s National Army Said Chanegriha.

Gen. Chauhan was on an official visit to the North African nation from October 31 to November 03.

“The MoU elevates the defence partnership between both nations, fostering mutual understanding and enhancing strategic interests,” the Integrated Defence Staff said on social media platform X. This Memorandum represents not only a step forward in bilateral military cooperation but also lays down the foundation for long-term collaboration across a variety of sectors, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The visit was part of a broader endeavour to strengthen India-Algeria relations which have seen increasing cooperation in recent years, particularly in the areas of trade, education, technology and defence,” the statement said.

Gen. Chauhan’s visit coincided with the military parade and commemorative events of November 01, marking the 70th Anniversary of Algeria’s revolution, a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

Gen. Chauhan interacted with the Director of the Higher War College and addressed senior officers of the of the People’s National Army. He underscored the shared history of both nations, fostering a bond based on similar values and principles and said that “the core strategic outlook of a nation is shaped by its geography and historical experience”.

“India always supports peaceful resolution to global conflicts. India has reestablished its defence wing in Algeria and welcomes the reopening of the defence wing of Algeria in India,” Gen. Chauhan said. “In today’s complex geopolitical construct, India understands her responsibilities and desires to engage as a Vishwa Bandhu – a reliable partner for the world,” he said.

The CDS noted that the Indian forces are undergoing transformation and said they were ready to share their experiences with the People’s National Army of Algeria and emphasised upon India’s increasing defence production capability under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’ programmes.

This visit follows on the recent visit by the President of India to Algeria, which the Ministry said underscored the “strong political will on both sides to deepen diplomatic, military and strategic cooperation”.

