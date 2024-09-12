GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India aims to unite, move forward together with other nations: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasises India’s unity and progress amidst global conflicts, highlighting self-reliance and IAF advancements

Updated - September 12, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Jodhpur

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the second phase of multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the second phase of multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur on Thursday (September 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday (September 12, 2024) that India's aim is to unite and move forward with other nations at a time when some countries are at war with each other.

Speaking at 'Tarang Shakti' — the largest multilateral air exercise in India underway in Jodhpur — Mr. Singh also called upon friendly nations to elevate their partnership and collaboration to new heights in view of the evolving global challenges.

"While countries today are indulging in wars, India aims to unite and move forward together," he said.

Mr. Singh's remarks come in the backdrop of calls for India's potential role in pushing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as New Delhi has good relations with both the nations. The Defence Minister also noted that India is becoming largely self-reliant in areas like light combat aircraft, sensors, radars, and electronic warfare.

“Indian Air Force (IAF) has transformed itself with next generation equipment,” he added.

Published - September 12, 2024 12:54 pm IST

