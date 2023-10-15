India against all forms of terrorism, Speaker tells P-20 summit

October 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - New Delhi

India has conveyed to the G-20 partners that the country does not support any form of terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here on Sunday. He was talking to reporters at Parliament House on the deliberations at the Parliament-20 (P-20) summit that concluded on Saturday.

Mr. Birla said the country condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said terrorism is a hindrance to peace and development and called for global peace and prosperity. “All sources of terror have to be defeated with collective determination,” Mr. Birla said.

The Speaker said the position of the Centre is very clear and the Prime Minister himself had made it clear in his statement. “The government has made it clear that terrorism and terror activities have no place in India,” Mr. Birla said. “It is a clear government policy… terrorism, be it of caste or religion… terrorism is terrorism, and no form of terror will find any support in India. This is the clear government policy,” he said, responding to questions.

In the two-day P-20 meeting, he said, 436 delegates, including presiding officers from 29 countries and 48 MPs from various Parliaments, participated. Many countries made suggestions on reliable and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and data security. “All countries stressed the need to pay attention to dimensions related to responsible AI development and data security,” he said, adding that AI should be credible and trustworthy. He said the countries agreed to form a group to enhance domain knowledge for legislative drafting.

Mr. Birla said the Parliament of India led others to reach a consensus on the Joint Declaration in the P-20, in line with the joint declaration adopted recently at the G-20 meeting chaired by India. “It is noteworthy that, last year, a joint declaration could not be agreed upon in Indonesia. The consensus on the joint declaration in P-20 reflects India’s leadership and determination,” Mr. Birla said.