India-Africa defence ties in focus at Defexpo: Defence Secretary

An India-Africa defence conclave focussed on the increasing defence cooperation with African countries will be a key part of the Defexpo next week, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Friday. In the backdrop of the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, he said necessary precautions had been taken to screen people coming from affected countries.

“Defence is increasingly becoming an important part of our relationship. The India-Africa defence conclave will be held on February 6. Over 24 Defence Ministers have indicated willingness to participate and 14 Ministers have confirmed participation so far,” Mr. Kumar said, briefing the media on the 11th Defexpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9.

More than 60 countries are expected to participate, with 40 Ministers having confirmed their participation apart from Service Chiefs and senior officials, he said, adding that the Chinese delegation had also confirmed its participation.

More than 1,000 companies have registered for participation in the Defexpo, a number that has risen substantially from the 702 companies that were a part of Defexpo 2018 in Chennai. So far, 165 foreign companies have registered. The exhibition area had almost doubled from 27,000 square metres in 2018, to 53,000 square metres this year, Mr. Kumar said.

The expo would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 and an event has been scheduled for February 7. when several technology transfer agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are expected to be signed, Mr. Kumar said. In all, 19 business seminars are scheduled to be held.