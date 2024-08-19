GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve conflict in Ukraine, says MEA

PM Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Published - August 19, 2024 07:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the Kyiv on August 23, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the Kyiv on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv, India on Monday (August 19, 2024) said it is willing to contribute in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr. Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India has always been advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said at a media briefing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will form a part of discussions, he said.

India has independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Mr. Lal said replying to a question.

Mr. Modi will travel to Poland before visiting Ukraine.

