India sets record with 2.5 crore COVID-19 jabs in one day

New Delhi

17 September 2021 14:26 IST

A gift to the Prime Minister, says Health Minister Mandaviya

Over 2.5 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered by midnight on September 17 making this the highest single day vaccination tally so far.

India administered a record 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses on by midnight on September 16, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

In his tweet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Congratulations India! India has created history on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. By administering more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses, a golden chapter has been written in the history of the country, and the world. This day belongs to the health workers.”

According to the Ministry, on September 17 as part of the 'Vaccine Seva' campaign, the Health Minister visited Safdarjung Hospital to take stock of the ongoing vaccination and congratulated the healthcare workers for helping the country cross the two crore benchmark.

Meanwhile, sources in the Health Ministry on Friday said that for India “vaccinating it’s citizens is a priority and export of vaccines will be discussed only after the country’s requirement is over.”

A senior government official explained that the the Ministry is in on-going talks with foreign vaccine manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — on the indemnity issue to bring in more vaccines into the Indian market.

“We are getting different types of demands from the manufacturers at different times which is one of the reasons why indemnity hasn't been granted to Pfizer and Moderna so far and thus resulting in delay in arrival of foreign made vaccines in India,” he added.

The Ministry has also maintained that India will get about 20 crore doses of Covishield and 3.5 crore doses of Covaxin which will be supplied to stakeholders in this month.