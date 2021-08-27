Coronavirus | India administers over 1 crore vaccine doses in a single day

Highest number of immunisations so far, says the Health Ministry

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccination doses under its nationwide vaccination drive on Friday.

“This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive,” a Health Ministry release said.

The Ministry has also written to Kerala and Maharashtra governments asking them to ensure that adequate preventive measures, to check the prevention of COVID, are followed during the upcoming festival season.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of Kerala and Maharashtra on adopting 5-fold strategy for controlling COVID-19 cases in the two States.

Momentous feat: Modi

Noting that India administered over one crore COVID-19 jabs on Friday which is a record and a momentous feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success." In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night, the health ministry said.

- With inputs from PTI