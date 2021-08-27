National

Coronavirus | India administers over 1 crore vaccine doses in a single day

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination centre in Vijayawada on August 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccination doses under its nationwide vaccination drive on Friday.

“This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive,” a Health Ministry release said.

The Ministry has also written to Kerala and Maharashtra governments asking them to ensure that adequate preventive measures, to check the prevention of COVID, are followed during the upcoming festival season.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of Kerala and Maharashtra on adopting 5-fold strategy for controlling COVID-19 cases in the two States.

Momentous feat: Modi

Noting that India administered over one crore COVID-19 jabs on Friday which is a record and a momentous feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success." In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night, the health ministry said.

- With inputs from PTI


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 11:35:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-administers-more-than-one-crore-covid-19-vaccination-doses-in-single-day-on-august-27-2021/article36144626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY