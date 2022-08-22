India adds 9,531 fresh COVID-19 cases

The number of active cases came down to 97,648

PTI New Delhi
August 22, 2022 09:51 IST

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

India on Monday logged 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,48,960, while the number of active cases came down to 97,648, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,368 with 26 more fatalities, including 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases comprise 0.22% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59%, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59%, the Ministry said.

A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,23,944, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%, it said.

So far, 210.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

