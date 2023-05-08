HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India adds 1,839 COVID-19 infections, active cases down to 25,178

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

May 08, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore. The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities. | file photo

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore. The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities. | file photo | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

India on Monday recorded 1,839 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.